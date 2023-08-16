Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said a man died after his car crashed on Wednesday morning.

Police said that the wreck happened around 12:20 a.m. in the area of Graham Park Road and Woodland Drive in Triangle.

Officers said the driver was speeding on Graham Park Road when he lost control of the car.

The car went off the road and struck a telephone pole guidewire before it hit a concrete culvert.

The driver, who was the only one in the car, was not wearing a seatbelt. He died there.