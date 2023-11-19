WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning in Woodbridge.

Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to the scene in the southbound lanes of I-95, near the 156b-mile marker. There, they found that a FedEx tractor-trailer and a had sedan collided. The tractor-trailer hit the pillar supporting the flyover ramp, causing the trailer to rip open and lose the contents that was being stored inside.

The driver of the sedan was being treated by EMS and then left the ambulance to run away from the scene on foot. VSP is still following up on leads to find him.

The driver of the tractor-trailer died at the scene. He was identified as an adult man.