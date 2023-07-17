PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A judge sentenced a man to 90 years in prison for the sexual assaults of four children that took place from July 2011 to December 2013.

Billy Riggs, 40, pleaded guilty in 2022 to charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.

The Prince William County Police Department began investigating Riggs in 2019. Police received a report of a sexual assault that was to have taken place in Triangle between 2011 and 2013.

Investigators said someone told a staff member at a child’s school that an acquaintance of the child, who was between 4 years old and 6 years old, sexually assaulted the child. The staff member contacted police, who said they found that the child had been assaulted by the acquaintance, Riggs, more than once. During the investigation, detectives said they found a second child who was 9 years old whom Riggs victimized.

Police in North Carolina arrested Riggs who was extradited back to Virginia. The Prince William County Police Department said Riggs was convicted of another sexual crime in North Carolina. Two more people who had encounters with him in Prince William County shared their stories as a result.