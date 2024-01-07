PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said a man shot and killed his wife on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that at about 5:05 p.m., they responded to investigate a shooting that happened earlier in the day in the area of Possum Point Rd. and Leonard St. in Dumfries.

Officers were originally called to a hospital where a 24-year-old woman was taken after being shot.

Police said the husband, who was later identified as the accused, brought the woman to the hospital after the shooting happened.

He told police what led to the shooting. The weapon used in the shooting was given to police.

The accused was identified as 24-year-old Daniel Okoe Lawson from Woodbridge, Va.

He is being charged with felony murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Okoe Lawson is being held without bond.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Desire Alexandria Buggs, of Woodbridge, Va.