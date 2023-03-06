WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man died after a 60-year-old and an 80-year-old family member got into a “verbal altercation” in Woodbridge on Sunday evening.

Police said they were called to the 14500 block of Fullerton Road just before 9 p.m. They said that the two men were in an argument that escalated. 60-year-old Frank Adolf Mateo was shot once in the upper body.

Officers detained the 80-year-old man without incident after arriving and gave first aid to Mateo. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but he died due to his injuries.

Police were still investigating the incident to determine whether or not there will be any charges in the case. They asked that anyone with any information call police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.