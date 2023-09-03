PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said a man was shot after an altercation with his roommate on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that at about 1:41 p.m., they responded to the 17200 block of Richmond Hwy in Dumfries to investigate a shooting.

Officials said the victim, a 34-year-old man, and the suspect, who was the victim’s roommate, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated inside a vehicle.

During the altercation, the suspect shot the man multiple times before exiting the vehicle and firing multiple more times toward the victim seated in the driver’s seat.

Police said the man died at the hospital.

The suspect fled the area to Washington D.C. where he contacted D.C. Metropolitan Police and turned himself in without incident. He was identified as Brandon Harry Edwards.