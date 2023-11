PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Prince William County police warned Woodbridge residents to expect an increased police presence after a man was shot Saturday night.

The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) said a man was shot in the 14300 block of Westminister Lane.

At about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, PWCPD said on their X page that he had life-threatening injuries.