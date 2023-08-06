PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened overnight on Saturday.

Officers said that at about 10:25 p.m., they responded to a residence in the 800 block of Fulton Road in Woodbridge to investigate a stabbing.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed.

Officers learned that the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation outside the home that escalated. During the altercation, the suspect stabbed the victim before chasing him to the backyard where he collapsed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man accused of stabbing and killing the 33-year-old is Heriberto Valdez, 24, of Woodbridge.

He was detained and charged with murder and use of a weapon in the commission of a felony.