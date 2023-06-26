PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said Monday that they identified the man wanted for a double shooting in the Woodbridge area on June 23 that left one person dead.

The Prince William County Police Department said Daniel Christopher Shannon, 33, of Fredericksburg faces murder and other charges after killing Jeremiah Quentin Deck, 21, of Woodbridge.

Another man who was hurt in the shooting still was in the hospital as of June 26. Officers expected him to survive.

Investigators said Shannon was at a home in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Ct. with Deck and the other man who was shot. Other people were there, too, and police said there was a fight involving Shannon. Although he and the others separated, investigators said Shannon went to the upper level of the home where he shot the men a number of times, then left the area in an SUV.

As of Monday, June 26, the Prince William County Police Department said it still was trying to find Shannon. It asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call (703) 792-6500 or to submit a tip online.