PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman faces a charge of reckless driving after she hit the back of moped and killed its rider.

The Prince William County Police Department said Tiffany Lowan Randolph, 41, of Upper Marlboro, Md. rear-ended the moped in the Woodbridge area on Aug. 20.

The impact threw Junaid Mahmood Qureshi, 67, of Woodbridge from the moped and onto the windshield of Randolph’s car. Qureshi ended up on the ground at the intersection of Neabsco Mills Road and Smoke Court where he died.

Qureshi was approaching the intersection to stop when the collision took place.