MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — One of two suspects in the murder of a Prince William County man was released from jail on Friday, according to the victim’s mother.

Andrea Salgado said she knew this could happen, but she was blindsided by an emergency hearing Friday that let him out. She said it’s an injustice.

“Prince William County, they failed me,” said Salgado. “They’re supposed to be on my side, on my son’s side. This is injustice. They let a murderer walk free today.”

Police say Guerrero was stabbed to death by 19-year-old Olvin Ramirez of Woodbridge after a drug deal on December 21. Investigators also arrested a 17-year-old boy who was with them.

Both were charged with murder. The 17-year-old is also facing a robbery charge.

Salgado is angry after she said one of the two suspects in her son’s murder was released.

“For not having hard concrete evidence against him. And they have it,” Salgado said.

Salgado said an emergency hearing was originally scheduled for the 17-year-old on Monday. She found out it was happening Friday while meeting with a victim advocate.

“They said that as we speak that he would be let free today,” Salgado said.

Now, Salgado is scared for her family.

“I fear my life when I get in my car. I’m looking everywhere. I’m tracking my kids 24/7,” Salgado said.

Ramirez is still behind bars, but Salgado was frustrated with how the commonwealth’s attorney is handling the case.

“I want the FBI to pick up this case — or even PG County, where my son’s body was found because the lack of work that Prince William County has done is not enough,” Salgado said.

DC News Now reached out to Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth to ask about this situation. She said she doesn’t comment on pending cases.