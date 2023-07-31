PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Crews across the region are working to restore power to thousands of Dominion Energy customers, tending to what it’s calling catastrophic damage.

“We are hoping and expecting everyone’s back on by 11 o’clock tonight,” Dominion Energy spokeswoman Peggy Fox said.

In Prince William County, police say a man died after a tree fell onto his home on Holly Hill Drive. In the Montclair community, trees tower over single-family homes.

Holly Torgeson lives a few streets over. She watched from a window as a tree toppled onto another neighbor’s car.

“I thought ‘Oh my gosh, I hope everything’s ok.’ And all of a sudden I heard a ‘whoosh, thud,'” she said.

She said the damage was nothing compared to the devastation felt by the family of the man who died.

“Oh, we are so blessed. It was frightening and it was so sad for the family because he was so young,” Torgeson said.

Prince William police say the man’s death is still under investigation.

Across the DMV, the American Red Cross said it responded to more than two dozen calls for help.

“We helped in a lot of ways with financial assistance for those who needed it. And food and water and mental health support,” said Rebecca Patterson of the Red Cross. “There was a lot of trees that came down into homes. People weren’t able to stay in their homes because of roofs coming off, and a lot of destruction because of wind damage.”

She advised that people prepare for similar emergencies by downloading the Red Cross Emergency App to connect to shelters and other emergency services.