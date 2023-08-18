PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a nurse practitioner whom a patient accused of sexual assault.

The Prince William County Police Department said the patient, a woman, went to a medical spa in the 3700 block of Fettler Park Dr. in the Dumfries area on Aug. 10. Mohammed Saidu Nabie, 61, of Centreville, Va. was her nurse practitioner. The woman said while she was at the business, he assaulted her. She left the spa and contacted police.

Detectives began investigating the case on Aug. 11, and on Aug. 17, they arrested Nabie. The charge against him is aggravated sexual battery. As of Aug. 18, he was being held without bond.