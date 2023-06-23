Police said the driver took off from the officer, made a U-turn, then sped directly towards the officer, hitting and seriously hurting the officer.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said an officer was hurt seriously Thursday night after the driver of a stolen car sped towards the officer and hit the officer in the Woodbridge area.

The Prince William County Police Department said officers were at the 7-Eleven, located at 14797 Darbydale Ave., shortly after 10 p.m. to investigate the report of a stolen car. Less than an hour later, a lone officer found the car on Oust Lane. Someone was inside it. The officer went up to the driver’s side window. Police said the driver took off, made a U-turn, then sped directly towards the officer.

The officer opened fire. The car hit the officer. The driver lost control of the car, which crashed. The driver got out of the car and ran off.

The police department said officers found the driver around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Dale Boulevard and Princedale Drive and detained him. It didn’t look like the driver had been hit by the gunfire from the officer’s weapon.

The officer was in the hospital being treated for the serious injuries the officer received.