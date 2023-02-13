GAINESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man died after a three-car collision early Monday morning.

Police were called around 6:13 a.m. for the crash. Officials said that a person driving a Cadillac was making a left turn from Stepney Drive onto Sudley Road and entered the path of a Toyota Corolla that was driving west on Sudley Road.

The driver of the Corolla tried to avoid the crash and sideswiped the Cadillac, causing the Corolla to rotate before it was hit by a Toyota Yaris driving east on Sudley Road.

The man who was driving the Corolla was taken to a nearby hospital. He died of his injuries.

The driver of the Yaris was also taken to a hospital and is expected to drive.

The driver of the Cadillac was found at fault and charged with failure to stop or yield before entering a highway. That driver, as well as a passenger who was in the car, was not injured.