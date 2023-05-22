PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a person died Sunday after after he and another man got into an argument at an apartment complex in the Woodbridge area and the fight ended in gunfire.

The Prince William County Department said the person who died was 25-year-old Michael Eugene Hawkins III.

Officers went to Misty Ridge Apartments, located in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Ct., after they received a word of a shooting there. Investigators said Hawkins and other man got into an argument in front of the complex. Police said the two men had an ongoing dispute. There was an exchange of gunfire, and Hawkins was hit. He died at the hospital.

The Prince William County Policed Department said the other man left the apartments after the encounter.