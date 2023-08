A bullet hole shows where one person was shot twice in the head Saturday in the parking lot of the Winding Creek Community Center.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — A man is fighting for his life tonight after someone shot him Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Winding Creek Community Center.

Prince William County Police said the unidentified person suffered two gunshot wounds to the head while inside a black Toyota.

The victim was flown to a trauma center.

As of now, there are no details about any suspects. Neighbors did say, however, that they saw several young people run away from the scene after the shooting.