PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William Police Department said a dog was struck by a projectile on Saturday morning.

Credit: Prince William County Police Department

At about 8:30a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Rd. in Dumfries for a dog that was found with an injury consistent with being struck with a projectile.

A resident found the injured dog and contacted police. The dog, an American Bully, about 1 to 3 years old was transported to an emergency veterinarian.

The dog received medical care and is doing well.

Prince William County Animal Services is asking for the public’s help in identifying the dog and information about the events that led up to the dog being found.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Prince William County Police on their tip line 703-792-7000.