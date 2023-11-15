PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince William County said they were investigating after a man was found fatally shot in Triangle.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Wharg Ln. at around 8:41 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14.

Upon investigating, officers found Quatrail Raynard Smalls, 26, of Big Stone Gap, suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers said they provided immediate first aid, Smalls was then taken to hospital where he later died.

Police continued to search the area and found shell casings in the roadway. They also found that a residence in the Linden Park Apartment complex had been struck by gunfire.

Detectives have asked anyone with information regarding this incident to call police at (703) 792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.