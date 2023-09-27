PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Virginia Department of Transportation safety patrol vehicle was hit twice by a sedan and motorcycle while stopped on the side of the road.

The incidents occurred on Sept. 27 around 4:38 p.m. in Prince William County.

The patrol car was stopped on the right shoulder of I-95 with its emergency lights flashing when a sedan ran off the ride of the interstate and struck the rear of the safety patrol car. While Virginia State Police were investigating the crash, a motorcycle lost control and also hit the rear of the safety patrol.

The motorcyclist died there.

Police were still investigating the crashes as of Wednesday night.