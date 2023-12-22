PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince William County said they were investigating after a vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian in Woodbridge.

On December 12 at around 5:30 p.m., officers said they responded to the area of Hoadly Rd. and Queen Chapel Dr after reports of a crash.

Investigators said a 2015 Toyota TC was traveling east on Hoadly Rd towards an intersection when it struck a person.

They said the person was wearing dark-color clothing and crossing outside of a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The person was taken to hospital where they later died from their injuries on December 21.

The driver, a 25-year-old from Woodbridge, remained on scene.

The person hit was identified as Muhammad Moinuddin Bhuiyan, 60, of Woodbridge,