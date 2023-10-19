WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a Woodbridge Game Stop employee stabbed a patron after an argument on Wednesday afternoon.

The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) said that officers were called to the Game Stop store in Potomac Mills around 2:05 p.m. to investigate a fight.

After they arrived and started the investigation, officers found that Xavior Robert Lee Courtney, an employee at the store, got into a verbal altercation with the victim, a patron at the store.

PWCPD said that during the argument, Courtney took out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim. He then left the store, but came back later, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said that his injury was not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.