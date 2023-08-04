HAYMARKET, Va. (DC News Now) — It will soon be cheaper for Prince William County homeowners to go solar and help the county reach some of its climate goals.

In a 6-to-1 vote late last month, county supervisors approved a plan to spend $1.2 million to establish a one-time reduction program where the county’s Development Services will cover the fees for solar installation plan reviews and permitting process.

It comes as the industry has seen rapid growth in Prince William County. According to board documents, there were 14 total Residential Solar Industry applications in the county in 2016; in 2022, there were 1,807.

Additionally, there was nearly a 200% increase in approved residential solar building plans from the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of this year.

The county is hopeful the program will help encourage more people to participate, continuing the expansion of its solar program. However some advocates, while pleased with the decision, think more actions need to be taken.

“I think decreasing the permitting fees are going to push people that are on the edge right now over the edge,” said Eric Ohnstad, a Haymarket homeowner who installed 10 solar panels on his three-bedroom home.

Ohnstad said that the measure does not solve the whole problem, a big part of which he believes is the slow process by which the county approves permits.

According to Solar United Neighbors, Prince William County takes longer to approve permit applications than several of its neighbors, including Fairfax County.

“There needs to be a cultural change in the office that does the permitting,” Ohnstad said. “Right now they’re saying that they’re doing it to prevent cave-ins and accidents, but that’s not a problem. The real problem is the efficiency.”

Ohnstad said he decided to go solar to help his daughter and her generation.

“I want to do my part, I want to do everything that I can do,” he said.

The money the county is allocating to the program, which begins on Sept. 1, is covered by fiscal year 2023 end-of-year savings. Ohnstad is hopeful the program will continue to be funded, even in years without a budget surplus.

“This is a way of alleviating some of that pain and that frustration that folks are having while the county works on the streamlining process of solar permitting,” said Supervisor Kenny Boddye, who voted to approve the program while opining that other steps should be taken.

Prince William County recently partnered with Solarize Virginia, a program that allows homeowners to get free solar home assessments and discounts from Local Energy Alliance Program installers, as long as they sign up by Aug. 31.