MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — In Virginia’s second-largest school district, students will soon have to walk through weapons detectors before they get to class.

On Wednesday night, Prince William County’s School Board voted unanimously to approve the massive change, which will go into effect in the 2023-24 school year.

The project, which will cost approximately $10.7 million over four years, will place Evolv weapons detectors in all 35 secondary and nontraditional schools. In middle schools, two entrances will have the new technology; in high schools, three entrances will have the new technology.

The proposal has been discussed for months and has the backing of a number of people, including Police Chief Peter Newsham.

The school board voted after hearing a pair of public comments in support of the plan.

“Students are here to learn, staff are here to teach, and they shouldn’t have to worry about if a gun is inside of the school and they’re going to get shot,” said Jaylen Custis, a 2022 Forest Park High School alum and candidate for school board.

Custis was one of many, including a handful of board members, who said the devices need to be part of a larger safety plan but are critical and positive steps.

“We have an opportunity to at least take care of one aspect of safety,” School Board Member Lillie Jessie said.

Student Representative Chance Williams, a student at Forest Park High School, said the students are “in full support” of the devices.

“These devices do save lives,” he said.

The focus now shifts to Fredericksburg City schools and Fairfax County schools, both of which are considering similar programs.

Earlier this year, Osbourn High School in Manassas became the first Northern Virginia school to use the devices, and Alexandria recently approved them for its middle and high schools.