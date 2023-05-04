MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — An art show hosted by Prince William County Schools over the weekend turned into a controversy after one parent says his daughter’s rights were violated.

Kaitlyn Svrlinga, a 14-year-old who has autism, takes her service dog, Apollo, everywhere — including middle school.

But on Saturday at a school-hosted art show, Stan Svrlinga, her father, said he was shocked when he saw a sign on the doors saying service dogs needed a certified ID to get in.

Stan told DC News Now that the service dog has made a massive difference in Kaitlyn’s life. They first got the dog as part of a program for military families.

“She’s a straight-A student, she’s good at what she does, she’s really smart,” Stan Svrlinga said. “But [Apollo] is able to make up for the things that she has to deal with on a daily basis.”

Kaitlyn added, “He’s very important to me. He basically allowed me to deal with overly-social situations that can be overwhelming.”

Stan said at that art show, it took calls to a security supervisor before he, his daughter and her service dog were allowed inside.

He shared with DC News Now a resolution letter from the U.S. Department of Education to Prince William County Schools back in 2021, which addressed a previous service dog incident and stated: “A public school district is not permitted to ask about the nature or extent of a person’s disability or require documentation.”

Prince William County Schools responded to DC News Now’s request for comment by saying, “We learned about this situation prior to [Wednesday’s] School Board meeting and offered an apology to this parent and his daughter. PWCS sincerely regrets making this error, and we have committed to improving training protocols.”

“For him to be denied access is to deny me access,” Kaitlyn said.

Stan Svrlinga, who brought these concerns directly to the school board at Wednesday night’s meeting, said he’s received apologies from a school board member and multiple others within PWCS.

“It really is a teaching moment,” he told DC News Now. “It’s not about lawsuits, it’s not about anything like that. It’s about teaching people that everyone matters.”

Stan added that he wants all employees to be trained on how to approach that situation.

“They shouldn’t have to go through additional hoops to be able to attend a basic arts festival.”