WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — On Thursday, Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) became the latest school district in Northern Virginia to decide against implementing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s transgender student model policies.

“PWCS already has a regulation in place to address the rights of transgender and gender-nonconforming students in our schools,” the district said in an online post.

It comes just days after Fairfax County, Virginia’s largest public school district, decided to stick with its current policy.

“I was quite pleased,” Loree Williams, a PWCS school board member from the Woodbridge District, said. “I think that our policies are very thorough and well thought out.”

Youngkin’s model policy said teachers and staff must call students only by the name and pronouns that appear in their official record — not what the student wants to be called — unless a parent submits their written approval for a change.

Additionally, students must only use facilities that match their sex assigned at birth, not their gender identity.

“In Gloucester County School Board v Grimm, the U.S. Court of Appeals clarified that any public school that denies a transgender student the right to access its school programs and facilities, consistent with the student’s gender identity, is engaging in discrimination on the basis of sex in violation of Title IX and the Equal Protection clause of the U.S. Constitution,” PWCS stated. “That is the law in Virginia, which VDOE’s Model Guidelines acknowledge.”

Jaylen Custis, a Republican who is running to take Williams’ seat on the school board, told DC News Now that he supports the Youngkin’s policies.

“I’m all for gender-neutral bathrooms, I support that,” he said. “However, parents deserve a right and a say in their students’ lives.”