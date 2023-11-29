PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — After nearly a 10-hour meeting, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors made a decision on a new data center.

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted 5-3 to approve the “Devlin Technology Park” project.

The project will bring a 4.2 million square foot data center to Bristow. That plot of land was originally for single-family homes and those living in the area are against building data centers.

The main concern is noise, the overall look of the data center and pollution. However, there is a big push due to the tax revenue that the project could bring as well as job opportunities.

The planning commission recommended approval for the proposed plan, but community members are feeling like they are being taken advantage of by the board, which they say has approved too many of these projects in a short amount of time.

“We’re doing our share. The people who live in Gainsville, Bristow, Haymarket, and Manassas are already doing their share in the data center tax revenue situation. So, we don’t feel like we should be burned anymore, and today, we were burned,” said Ally Stoeger, a Prince William County resident.

In a few weeks, board members are going to be voting on another data center project that is being proposed for the county.