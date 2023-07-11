PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Board of Supervisors prepared to vote on a resolution that would pause any public hearings on land use between Nov. 5 and Dec. 31. The vote was scheduled for Tuesday.

The Prince William County Gateway Plan has divided some residents in the area — over a year after it started community engagement meetings as early as January 2022.

The plan aimed to transform 2.000 acres into a data center hub.

The group Coalition to Protect Prince William County demonstrated ahead of the vote.

Elena Schlossberg, one of the organizers, pointed to similarities between the proposed resolution and a resolution unanimously passed by the board in 2020 to pause land-use decision-making during a lame-duck period.

“It’s nonpartisan. The people who showed up today crossed party lines, crossed religion, crossed socio-economic boundaries, crossed raced, it’s cross-county. And these are the people who are staying — these are the people that are fighting not only for their homes but for the future,” Schlossberg told DC News Now.

John Bower, who is in talks with data center developers to sell his 130-acre farm, addressed the board in opposition to the resolution. He said the current board has worked on data center development for years and should continue to make decisions that impact the potential of the Digital Gateway project.

Under the current Rural Crescent zoning plan, he said he can sell his farm for $2-$3 million. If the board approves data center development plans, though, he said he could sell for more than 10 times that amount.

He said that delaying further action only hurts him and his neighbors.

“Nobody wants to do anything to their property, because, you know, we could potentially be selling it,” Bower said.

He said he’s ready to retire and leave the area.

“We’re done farming,” he said. “Actually, we only farm because the county basically has a gun to your head saying ‘if you don’t farm you’ve got to pay a higher tax rate.'”

The board needs five votes to pass the resolution.