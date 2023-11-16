PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Government officials in Prince William County have announced several office closures ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to officials, county courts and government offices will be closed on November 23 and 24 in observance of Thanksgiving.

The county landfill and the Balls Ford Rd. Composting Facility will be closed on November 23.

County libraries will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 until Friday, November 24. Dale City, Dumfries, Independent Hill, Lake Ridge, and Nokesville public libraries will also be closed on Saturday, November 25.