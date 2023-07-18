PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Prince William County launched Fentanyl Exposed on July 17, a fentanyl overdose prevention campaign targeting at-risk youth and adults in the area.

The campaign aims to empower and educate people about the risks and dangers of fentanyl-laced substances, such as illicit pills and powders, while also providing knowledge about how to reduce the risk of a fatal overdose.

Fentanyl Exposed is the first campaign in the county that provides fentanyl prevention messaging specifically for teens.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The use of fentanyl has been on the rise in Prince William County since 2018.

The Fentanyl Exposed campaign features a teen-centered website with information about the risks of fentanyl and ways to prevent overdose and overdose death. It also includes a social media campaign to reach teens on frequented and relevant channels with fentanyl and naloxone (the life-saving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose) educational information.

The campaign was developed in partnership with Rescue, the Behavior Change Agency, and is funded by Prince William County and the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority.