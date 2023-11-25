PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Prince William County officials are touting the success of a campaign launched this summer to keep kids aware of the risks of fentanyl.

“The Fentanyl Exposed” campaign launched in July and shows kids in greater Prince William County the threats fentanyl poses and the campaign looked to reduce the risk of overdose.

County leaders said the campaign which appeared on several social platforms had more than Six million impressions of teens in Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. Impressions are how often content appears on users’ screens.

They said The goal of the campaign was to increase awareness amongst teens and young adults about the threats fentanyl poses, how threats are relevant to them, and to increase knowledge of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced substances such as illicit pills and powders.

The awareness campaign featured a teen-centered website that included key information about the risks of fentanyl and ways to prevent overdose and overdose death. It also had a social media campaign with fentanyl and naloxone educational information that reached teenagers.

Officials called it a success because they said through tracking comment replies, personal stories, and questions, among other metrics, that the campaign reached its target audience.

County leaders said the campaign put out an Instagram poll that asked teens if they had heard of naloxone, the life-saving overdose reversal drug. And of the over 1300 who responded, 63%, had not heard of naloxone. Once they were aware of naloxone, officials said 51% of teens said they would carry the fentanyl antidote.

County officials said campaign messages and videos were on places like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok

To see some of the campaign’s messages, you can click here.