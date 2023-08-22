PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A surge in violent crime in Prince William County is sparking a push for solutions among some lawmakers and community leaders.

This year, the county has recorded 18 homicides.

County supervisors Jeanine Lawson (R- Brentsville) and Yesli Vega (R- Coles) joined GOP candidate for Commonwealth’s Attorney Matt Lowery on Tuesday afternoon at the Prince William County courthouse to call for change.

Organizers of the event said that violent crime has risen by 70% in the county since 2019.

The police department is holding a neighborhood watch presentation on Aug. 28 to engage with community members on ways to stop violence.