PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police have identified a man they believe is responsible for a shooting on May 21 at a Woodbridge apartment complex.

Jeffrey Donelle Hampton, 25, of Woodbridge, is wanted for one count of murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The incident occurred at Misty Ridge Apartments, located in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Ct. Hampton was in an argument with Michael Eugene Hawkins, III, 25, of Woodbridge, when gunfire was exchanged.

Hawkins suffered a gunshot wound and was transferred to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police say Hampton ran from the apartment after the encounter. They have been unsuccessful in finding him.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.