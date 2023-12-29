WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) is looking for a suspect who they believe was involved in shooting and killing a woman.

(Prince William County Police Department)

On Dec. 28 at around 8 a.m., PWCPD officers found the body of 51-year-old Patricia Kathlean Beglin in a wooded area behind a business in the 1200 block of Easy St.

She was lying on the ground and was shot in the upper body, according to PWCPD. She died there.

Police believed that the suspect was an “acquaintance” of Beglin and that the shooting was due to an argument that the pair had over fentanyl pills.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the suspect, 37-year-old Karen Nicole Pollard. She is wanted for murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Pollard.