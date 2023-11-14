PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince William County have released photos of two men they said held up a 7-eleven at gunpoint Monday.

Officers said the two men entered the convenience store on Occoquan Rd. in Woodbridge at around 3:00 a.m. on November 13. One of the men brandished a firearm.

The men took money and fled the establishment, no injuries were reported.

The photos show the men wearing coats and face masks. One of the men was seen wearing latex gloves, the other wore utility gloves.