PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said they arrested a special education teacher for assaulting a student.

On Sept. 28, police arrested Theresa White, a teacher at Beville Middle School for assault and battery of a student.

White is on administrative leave during the investigation.

The principal of the school, Tim Keenan, said in a letter to parents encouraging them to talk to their children.

“I am both shocked and disappointed by this allegation,” he stated. “I encourage you to talk with your students and should they ever feel unsafe at school or witness any concerning event, they should report it to you or a trusted adult as soon as possible.”

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the school’s office.