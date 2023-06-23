WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Prince William County’s chair was defeated by a political newcomer despite a significant financial disadvantage. Advocates and analysts believe a controversial land-use policy was at the center of the political shocker.

Democrat Chair Ann Wheeler lost her race to Deshundra Jefferson, who ran in opposition to some of the data center policies Wheeler has endorsed and voted for during her tenure. On the Republican side Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, who has voted against the Digital Gateway project, defeated Kenneth Knarr.

With the results from Tuesday’s election, questions remain over what the future of data centers looks like in the county once expected to be an epicenter for the industry.

“Primary voters in Prince William County want nothing to do with these data centers,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at the University of Mary Washington.

Farnworth added it’s “not unusual” for the Washington suburbs to have local elections based around development.

“It’s pretty clear that these data centers are going to have to be in more rural areas,” he said.

Jefferson, the Democratic nominee, wrote on her campaign website that she believes data centers “belong in industrial areas, not next to homes or schools.” It runs in contrast to Wheeler, who was directly tied to the PW Digital Gateway project by opponents, some of whom even attempted to recall her.

“It’s not about partisanship,” said Elena Schlossberg, who leads the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, an advocacy group opposed to data center development. “It’s about policy, and we’ll vote you out whether you’re a Democrat or Republican.”

Lawson, who won her primary handily, spoke with DC News Now about what Tuesday’s results indicate for her.

“The county residents expect our board to reset or maybe do an all-stop and reassess how we are rezoning land for data center development,” she said.

Proponents of the plan still hope it has a way forward, despite Lawson saying her “number one priority is to defeat digital gateway.”

Josh Levi, the president of the Data Center Coalition, said in a statement: “Data centers are the backbone of the modern economy… and provide substantial economic, philanthropic, and community benefits.” He added that his organization will work with elected officials on these proposals.

Voters could ultimately determine the fate of the project with November’s elections. The current board voted 5-2 in support of amending the county’s comprehensive plan to allow data center growth in the roughly 2,100-acre space in Gainesville near Pageland Lane.

Since that vote — Supervisor Pete Candland resigned after he was ineligible to vote for the proposal due to a conflict of interest. He was replaced by Bob Weir, who opposes the project.