PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY (DC News Now) — “Reckless” and “dangerous” are two words the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) used to describe the speed at which someone is accused of driving along a stretch of Prince William Parkway.

The police department posted a picture of the citation that an officer issued to the 21-year-old driver from Dumfries on its social media accounts. The officer said the driver was going 103 mph on the parkway near Clover Hill Road, nearly 50 mph above the posted speed limit of 55 mph.

(Prince William County Police Department)

Police departments and other law enforcement agencies routinely share pictures and information speeding incidents to call attention to the danger they pose to people who are on the roadways.

The Prince William County Police Department encouraged drivers to slow down for their safety as well as the safety of others.