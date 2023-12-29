PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Lake Ridge Library in Prince William County will be reopening to the public early next year after being closed for renovations.

Visitors should expect to see “multiple enhancements and upgrades” throughout the library that will make the space more “inviting.”

Officials said the renovations will include new shelving to help make it easier to find books, there will be more seating options for comfort and convenience, more group tables for collaborative work and single seating for focused visitors. Upgrades will also include a new service desk and more computers.

The library will reopen on Jan. 2, 2024 at 10 a.m.