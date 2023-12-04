PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A gas leak in Prince William County has caused road closures in Haymarket on Monday afternoon.

At about 12:13 p.m., units were dispatched to Rose Ellene Lane and Blue Lotus Lane to find a large gas line severed by a Dominion Energy crew. Washington Gas arrived and determined a 6″ line was damaged.

Washington Gas estimates repairs will take about three to four hours, according to a press release from Prince William County’s Department of Fire and Rescue.

As a result, John Marshal Highway is completely shut down between Trading Square and Antioch Road. Five structures on Tulip Terrace were evacuated as a precaution in case the gas line ignited.

No one has been injured and, other than the gas line, no property has been damaged.

Fire units were still on the scene as of 4:50 p.m.