PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Santa Paws could bring your newest family member to your door this winter.

The Prince William County Police Department said that if you adopt a pet this holiday season, Santa Paws or his elves will deliver your new furry friend to your door on Christmas morning.

The adoption must take place between Dec. 22 and Dec. 24 at the Prince William County Animal Services Bureau Center. The number of deliveries will be limited.

For questions or more details, call (703) 792-6465. Click here to see all available animals up for adoption.