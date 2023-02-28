WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — One northern Virginia school district is ready to invest $10 million on devices it says will provide an extra layer of protection. On Tuesday night — families in Prince William County got a chance to weigh in on new security screeners.

Early feedback from parents and students in attendance at the forum at Woodbridge Senior High School was very positive – a notable feat because nearly 1-in-5 students in the county said in a recent survey they don’t feel safe at school.

The Evolv weapons-detecting security screener is one solution designed to fix that problem. After a test run demonstrated by Evolv employees, DC News Now asked a handful of families in attendance if they liked the pitch they heard.

“Definitely,” said Dora Crespin, a mother to a middle school student in the county. “Most definitely. I’m going to be calmer [if they’re implemented].”

The devices are designed so students can walk through without needing to take out keys, laptops, or other electronics, and an alarm will only sound if a weapon is detected.

“We want to do everything we can to minimize weapons coming into our schools,” said Vernon Bock, the Prince William County Public Schools’ COO.

It’s something that has been discussed for weeks – and a measure Peter Newsham, the county’s police chief, told DC News Now he supports.

“I think it’s a good idea,” he said in an interview in January.

After students and parents watched the demonstration, many left feeling optimistic about the program – especially in hopes it can be a deterrent.

“It’ll warn them too — don’t bring this in at all,” said Elijah Jones, an eighth-grade student.

“Making sure they never do this again in the school because it’s getting out of control, out of hand,” Elijah said.

Elijah’s mother, Miranda Jones, also liked the idea overall, but worries it won’t detect enough. The school district’s safety team said the device would be set to detect guns and large knives.

“I know they’re looking for the big things, but the small things can harm too,” she said.

PWCPS said to have 2-3 devices in each of the 34 secondary schools will cost approximately $10 million – and they would be phased into schools six at a time until they were all installed.