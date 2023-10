PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince William County said in a statement on the X platform that a crane truck had overturned in Manassas fully blocking a roadway.

Sudley Rd. near Gum Springs Rd. was closed in both directions due to the incident. Police said the closure would last an extended period of time.

No injuries were reported as of 9:16 a.m., Thursday morning.

Police advised motorists to seek alternate routes in the area.