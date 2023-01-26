DUMFRIES, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a teacher’s assistant after an alleged assault in a Prince William County preschool center on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Washington-Reid Preschool Center in Dumfries to investigate the alleged assault, which happened on Tuesday.

They said that a 5-year-old boy and the accused were in the gym during school hours when the teacher’s assistant, Sharon Lee Bryan, put the boy on a chair. When the student got up from the chair and sat on the ground, Bryan stepped on his leg.

Police said that other school employees were there when the incident happened and reported it to school administrators, who then notified police. The victim went home with a family member and did not report any injuries.

Police said that Bryan is a Prince William County Public Schools employee.