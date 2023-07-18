A police unit responds to the scene of an emergency.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said a teenage boy was shot and killed in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said they responded to the 14100 block of Big Crest Lane in Woodbridge for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they initially weren’t able to find the victim or the crime scene.

While investigating, police discovered that the victim, who was identified as an 18-year-old and another teen were in the area of Big Crest Lane when the 18-year-old was shot in the upper body. The other teen was unharmed.

After the shooting, the teen that was with the victim contacted police to report that the 18-year-old had been shot before hanging up and leaving the scene.

The victim and teen were located at a hospital in another jurisdiction. The 18-year-old was then flown to a trauma center where he died.

Police said the shooting appears to be targeted.