PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — On February 6, a train crashed into a truck that ran a stop sign, leaving one person dead. On Thursday, the driver of that truck was charged.

Police said that 42-year-old Jose Odelino Gonzalez Valdez was charged with reckless driving. Valdez was driving the truck when police said he “disregarded” a stop sign next to the railroad crossing in Haymarket near James Madison Highway.

The truck was hit by a cargo train as it was crossing the tracks, causing the truck to fly off the road and land several hundred feet away from the railroad crossing.

The only passenger in the truck, 26-year-old Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia, was pronounced dead at the scene. Valdez was flown to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A court date for Valdez was pending.