PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers were at a home in the Dumfries area Friday morning where someone shot two people.

The Prince William County Police Department tweeted at 10 a.m. that the shooting took place in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Ct.

The tweet said the person who appeared to be responsible for the shooting left the home and area, possibly in a vehicle.

Police asked anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the shooting to contact the department.