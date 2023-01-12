WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — At a Candlelight of Faith in Prince William County, dozens of friends and family of 20-year-old Jose Guerrero prayed, sang, and embraced — as they sought answers about Guerrero.

The Woodbridge father was last seen leaving his home on Lynn St., on December 21. His car was found two days later near Bel Air Rd., and Jeffries Rd.

The show of support was a sign of how many people love Guerrero and how many people want him to be home with his mom, Andrea Salgado, and his girlfriend, Sheila Perez, who is also the mother to Guerrero’s 10-month-old daughter.

“I just don’t understand,” said Salgado. “He wouldn’t do anything to anybody. Why would this happen?

Salgado, Perez, and others at the candlelight said they want answers. Prince William County police said in an email to DC News Now that there are no updates to the case.

“We’ve followed up on some leads and conducted a few searches,” a police spokesperson wrote. “Nothing has resulted in anything of note.”

“There are no words that can explain how these past few weeks have been, not knowing where he is or not having any answers from police,” Perez said.

Wednesday night was one of love and faith — a somber mood, as friends and family offered support to each other.

Perez said she felt that support strongly.

“I hope that he listens to me, that God listens to us, and gives us some type of sign or leads us to [Jose] in any way possible,” she said.

The group prayed and sang, holding each other tight. Even a county supervisor attended and said they want answers, too.

“I’ve been talking to the police almost daily about this issue, looking to see if there are any new leads,” said Supervisor Margaret Franklin, who represents Woodbridge.

But through the heartbreak, those who love Jose are honoring him — saying the show of support is a reflection of the person he is.

“It shows he’s not a bad person, he’s loving,” Salgado said. “He’s a loving guy.”