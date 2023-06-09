PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — While Gov. Glenn Youngkin has supported the expansion of data center campuses in Virginia, such as Amazon’s $35 billion investment, some Virginians are still on the fence about the plans for more.

“As far as we can tell, there is no entity out there that is actually calculating up what’s been approved and how much power that will take and what infrastructure will need to be built to serve those new data centers. So, first, we need to have a build-out analysis, a study by our state. Then, we need to have a study of how much infrastructure will be required to serve it,” said Julie Bolthouse, Director of Land Use with the Piedmont Environmental Council.

This week, Amazon detailed its long-term commitment to Virginia, promising that it will expand its community-focused efforts.

“We’ve got two primaries going on in Prince William County. For the chair of one of the supervisors, there’s a Republican primary and there’s a Democratic primary. And in both of those primaries, there’s one candidate that is advocating for data center development, and there’s one candidate who is either opposed to data center development or at least promoting a more responsible approach to it,” Prince William County resident Bill Wright said.

It’s not just Amazon making plans. Companies including QTS and Compass are, too, through the project known as the Prince William County Digital Gateway. The proposal would mean more data centers in the county.

In the June 20 primary election, Wright said he’ll support candidates based on their position on data centers.

“Because if we reelect the same players, we’re going to get the same outcomes,” Wright said.