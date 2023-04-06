PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman and girl who were passengers in a car died after the car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV in the Dumfries area Wednesday.

The Prince William County Police Department said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. near Dumfries Road and Fortuna Center Plaza. The force of the collision caused the car and the SUV to spin. The car ran off the roadway and onto a sidewalk.

Medics took three people who were in the car to the hospital. Dorothy Anne Fontain, 33, of Woodbridge died Wednesday. A 5-year-old girl died Thursday. Both were passengers in the car. The driver, a 33-year-old man from Stafford, had serious injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The woman who was driving the SUV went to the hospital. Police expected her to survive.

As of late Thursday morning, no charges had been filed.